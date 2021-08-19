Local hospitals talk plans for COVID-19 booster shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re talking to our local hospitals about plans for booster shots. We wanted to know more after top U.S. health officials announced everyone who’s vaccinated should get one.

Here is a look at plans from the White House. The booster shots would be for fully vaccinated adults 18 and older who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The recommendation is for you to get it eight months after receiving your second dose. Booster doses will be available starting September 20th. Officials say those vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also need a booster. More data on that is expected in the coming weeks.

AU’s Health vaccine site on Washington Road is expected to close after Thursday, but it won’t stay shut down for very long. The doors were going to remain locked and the parking was going to sit empty. Now that decision is being still discussed. Those who work in the hospital and know what this virus is doing first-hand say people need to do their part.

“In the last two weeks we have completely filled all of our beds,” said Latheresa Poole, nurse manager at AU.

As COVID patients flood our local hospitals the U.S. is now recommending a COVID-19 booster shot for vaccinated individuals.

“Is that something that you would take if it was available to you? Absolutely. Absolutely,” she said.

We asked why Latheresa Poole, who has seen the effects of COVID, why she said she would.

“If there’s anything that you can do to prevent yourself from dying and the vaccination is going to prevent me from dying then I’m going to take it,” she said.

AU Health says the target date for people to get boosters is around September 20th.

“We’ll be using vaccines faster than we can get it,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, vaccine coordinator, AUMC.

FDA approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is scheduled for early September, meaning employers can mandate vaccines. AU thinks that with people coming in for booster shots and their first and second doses, the demand for the vaccine is going to be higher than ever.

“What it’s going to take is as big a strategy as it took back in December and it’s not something that AU can do by itself,” said Dr. Wyche.

But that strategy is still being discussed right now and the fate of Washington Square is still uncertain.

“We’ll evaluate all options on how we’re going to play a role in this community effort,” he said.

For another local nurse having this option is lifesaving.

“I mean it means everything because I’m the first line of person that is going to bring it to my home. Some kids fair well but some don’t and I would feel so guilty if I didn’t do my part and I potentially brought it home and they had a bad outcome,” said Sarah Alexander.

AU says studies have shown that this booster shot increases antibodies 5 fold for anyone over the age of 65. they also say in younger, healthier people these antibodies increase 11 fold. Au says it expects the booster shots to be rolled out in phases just like the first time around. Right now they’re unsure if that’s going to be determined by each state or the federal government.

