Advertisement

Kemp signs order to let businesses ignore local COVID rules

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed an executive order preventing businesses from being required to follow any local COVID restrictions.

The order doesn’t apply to schools and government facilities.

He made the announcement in a 3 p.m. news conference at the state Capitol.

COVID UPDATES | Will booster shot be your last one?

“If businesses choose to follow COVID restrictions at the local level, they are certainly free to do so,” he said. “Because just as I have said from the beginning, I trust hard-working Georgians to know what is best for themselves, their families and their employees, and they know what is best when doing the right thing.”

The governor says the economy is just starting to bounce back, and he doesn’t want businesses obligated to be “the mask or vaccine police.”

He said the order counters those across the state “who want to go back into lockdown mode.”

“We’re going to protect lives and livelihoods,” he said. “We’re going to make sure hard-working Georgians can put food on the table for their families, but will also be able to continue to fight a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic.”

MORE | Augusta approves $100 incentive to get vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement rushed to the I-20 bridge at the state line after a car chase suspect jumped...
Man wanted in wild chase that ended with a plunge into canal
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Person types on computer keyboard
Augusta school goes virtual while Blackville-Hilda players quarantine
Laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the...
N.C. child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in private pond at home
I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID updates: Will booster shot be your last one?
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating...
AG files lawsuit against Columbia over school mask mandate
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell during a press conference Thursday afternoon on the shooting at...
Update: How shooting unfolded at Orangeburg high school
From left: Raphael Warnock and Henry McMaster
Warnock and McMaster will both visit the CSRA on Friday