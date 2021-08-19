Jenkins, Warren counties shut down schools amid COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jenkins County and Warren County school districts are the latest to shut down campuses due to the surge in COVID-19 cases that’s being driven by the super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

In Jenkins County

All schools in Jenkins County will be closed to students from Aug. 23 through Sept. 8, according to a letter to parents.

Teachers and staff will return Sept. 7.

When students return, they will follow an alternating schedule to ensure not all students are on campus at the same time.

Students with names starting with A through K will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the rest of the students will attend on Thursdays and Fridays.

No students will attend school ion Wednesdays, which will be a teacher planning day.

Students will follow this schedule through Oct. 1.

The week of Oct. 4-8 will be fall break and the district is planning for all students to return face-to-face on Oct. 11.

In Warren County

Warren County schools will close from Aug 23 through Sept. 3 “due to the sharp increase of COVID cases in areas surrounding Warren County,” the district announced Thursday.

“This closure does not reflect an outbreak in our school system,” but is being implemented out of an “abundance of caution,” the district said.

Instructional packets will be available for pickup on Tuesday and are due on Aug. 30.

A second packet should be picked up on Aug. 30 and turned in on Sept. 7.

The times and details for pickup of packets will be announced in more detail on the district’s website and Facebook page on Friday.

“We fully anticipate returning to school in a traditional manner, five days a week” at some point, the district said.

Elsewhere

The moves in Warren and Jenkins counties came a day after the Richmond County School System transitioned Belair K-8 School to a home learning model through Aug. 27. The students will return for in-person instruction on Aug. 30.

Taliaferro, Screven and Glascock counties have also gone virtual.

And across the Savannah River in South Carolina, all or most members of the Blackville-Hilda High School football team have been quarantined for 14 days due to a possible exposure.

