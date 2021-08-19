Getting crafty at the Augusta Training Shop: ‘I’m here every week to get my fix’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From handmade crafts to furniture restoration you can find it all at the Augusta Training Shop.

It’s a busy day of crafting inside the Augusta Training Shop off Walton Way. Employees are hard at work making snowflakes, painting, and restoring old furniture.

“It takes me away from home. I don’t have to sit at home” said Bobbie Prescott, an employee.

The shop is run by employees with disabilities. Some physical. Some mental. But none stopping them from doing what they love.

“You can come here on your worst day and you leave doing so much better,” said Prescott.

Some people like Bev and Robert Sapp have been working there for more than 30 years. Others like Raymond Booker have been here just over six months. But you don’t even have to be here 30 seconds to feel the love and support in the building.

“Before I walked in I prayed to God that I’d come into a place that loved, showed love. And that’s what happened,” said Raymond Booker, an employee.

“I didn’t have much of a friendship with anybody until I came here. I enjoy this place a lot. Lotta fun here,” said Kevin Reyes, an employee.

And it shows in their work. The group creates these snowflakes and crosses that get shipped out all over the country.

“The people that come here most of the time not really having a lot of skills and we help them get to their full potential,” said Jan Clements, board member, Augusta Training Shop.

An in return Clements and the rest of the volunteers feel that contagious joy.

“You can’t come in the front door without smiling,” said Clements.

A joy that’s almost addictive.

“I’m here every week to get my fix,” she said.

The shop also partners with Augusta University. The students come in and provide an interactive educational program with the employees.

The Augusta Training Shop is located 1704 Jenkins St. For more information, visit their website at augustatrainingshop.com and Instagram at @augustatrainingshop.

