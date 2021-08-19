Advertisement

Ga. governor signals openness to taking in Afghan refugees

Gov. Brian Kemp came to Augusta to join the announcement of the biggest gang bust in Georgia...
Gov. Brian Kemp came to Augusta to join the announcement of the biggest gang bust in Georgia history.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears open to taking in refugees from Afghanistan who helped the U.S. war effort.

The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe.

He added that Americans could not break their word to those who helped them defend freedom and bring justice to the people who attacked the country on 9/11.

Kemp’s aides told the newspaper that the resettlement process could take years, and his administration will insist on a thorough vetting of individuals that is required under federal law.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement rushed to the I-20 bridge at the state line after a car chase suspect jumped...
Man wanted in wild chase that ended with a plunge into Augusta Canal
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the...
N.C. child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in private pond at home
I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Person types on computer keyboard
Augusta school goes virtual while Blackville-Hilda players quarantine

Latest News

One injured in Aiken neighborhood shooting.
One injured in Aiken neighborhood shooting
Parents of kids with weak immune systems ‘terrified’ of school without mask mandates
Parents of kids with weak immune systems ‘terrified’ of school without mask mandates
CEMA says in evacuation, getting people to safety will be priority regardless of vaccination status
After Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, refugee fears for family
After Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, refugee fears for family