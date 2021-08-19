FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

A normal summer pattern is expected today with hot and humid conditions and the chance for a few storms. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s this afternoon. Feel like temperatures will be over 100 at times in the afternoon. Storms will be possible Thursday, mainly late in the afternoon into the evening. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Lows early Friday will stay muggy in the mid 70s. Highs will top in the mid to low 90s again Friday with feel like temperatures near 100. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Storms will be possible in the afternoon through around sunset.

Our generic summer pattern sticks around through the weekend. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but be aware that a few storms will be possible at times in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay hot in the mid to low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Grace should stay well south of the CSRA, but will impact Mexico this week. Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area, but will meander near Bermuda this week before moving off to the north and east.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.