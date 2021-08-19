FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Storms will be possible this afternoon and up until around midnight. A wave of storms is expected to be moving through around sunset into early tonight. Severe weather risk is low, but strong storm can’t be ruled out, mainly for the threat of gusty winds. The overnight looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the west between 3-5 mph.

Lows early Friday will stay muggy in the mid 70s. Highs will top in the low 90s again Friday with feel like temperatures near 100. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. Storms will be possible in the afternoon through around sunset. Some storms could impact high school football games so download our WRDW First Alert Weather app to keep an eye on storms if you’re heading out.

Our generic summer pattern sticks around through the weekend. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but be aware that a few storms will be possible at times in the afternoon and evening. Saturday storm chances look to remain very isolated, so many locations will likely stay completely dry. Highs will stay hot in the mid to low 90s Saturday.

Lows will stay in the mid 70s early Sunday. Hot highs again in the afternoon near 94. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

A slightly hotter and drier pattern looks to move in early next week as high pressure builds aloft. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with only isolated storm chances.

Tropical Storm Grace should stay well south of the CSRA, but will impact Mexico this week. Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area, but will meander near Bermuda this week before moving off to the north and east.

