Daycare centers facing shortages hope to hire more workers

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of families here locally depend on daycares so they can go to work and keep their kids safe, but daycare centers say they’re running out of room.

One of the main issues they’re having is a shortage of workers.

“I was definitely expecting workers to trickle back in,” Noah Hightower said. “Life hasn’t returned to what I thought it was going to be.”

Hightower is the president of the Amazing Hearts Development Center. It’s just one of many other childcare facilities in our area all searching for one thing - employees.

“Children are being dropped off and people are looking for childcare, however, our success on finding employees really hasn’t been like what I thought it would be,” Hightower said.

He says they’d normally receive about 100 applications in four days, but right now, they’re only receiving four over two weeks.

“We are at about 45 students right now, but we have a capacity of 100 students. So we are not even at 50 percent capacity,” he said.

I also spoke with 12 other childcare facilities in our area who are experiencing the same thing, like the True Foundation Learning Center over in North Augusta.

They say they’re required to keep a specific staff to children ratio so many families are placed on a waitlist and if a staff member calls out, families are turned away putting both parents and childcare providers in a really tough spot.

Some centers have increased their wages and benefits packages in an effort to bring their workers back.

If you are interested in applying to be an assistant teacher, you can go on Facebook to find more information.

