Advertisement

Daycare centers facing shortages hope to hire more workers

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of families here locally depend on daycares so they can go to work and keep their kids safe, but daycare centers say they’re running out of room.

One of the main issues they’re having is a shortage of workers.

“I was definitely expecting workers to trickle back in,” Noah Hightower said. “Life hasn’t returned to what I thought it was going to be.”

Hightower is the president of the Amazing Hearts Development Center. It’s just one of many other childcare facilities in our area all searching for one thing - employees.

“Children are being dropped off and people are looking for childcare, however, our success on finding employees really hasn’t been like what I thought it would be,” Hightower said.

He says they’d normally receive about 100 applications in four days, but right now, they’re only receiving four over two weeks.

“We are at about 45 students right now, but we have a capacity of 100 students. So we are not even at 50 percent capacity,” he said.

I also spoke with 12 other childcare facilities in our area who are experiencing the same thing, like the True Foundation Learning Center over in North Augusta.

They say they’re required to keep a specific staff to children ratio so many families are placed on a waitlist and if a staff member calls out, families are turned away putting both parents and childcare providers in a really tough spot.

Some centers have increased their wages and benefits packages in an effort to bring their workers back.

If you are interested in applying to be an assistant teacher, you can go on Facebook to find more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement rushed to the I-20 bridge at the state line after a car chase suspect jumped...
Man wanted in wild chase that ended with a plunge into canal
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the...
N.C. child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in private pond at home
Person types on computer keyboard
Augusta school goes virtual while Blackville-Hilda players quarantine
I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from...
1 dead after shooting in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Jacqueline Nicole Lynn
After Belvedere home burns, resident charged with setting fire
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 19