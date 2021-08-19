COVID updates: Augusta approves $100 incentive to get vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Thursday approved paying people $100 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan, following a recommendation by President Joe Biden.

The Augusta Commission vote was 6-2. Only Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke voted against it. Commissioners Sammie Sias and Brandon Garrett were out and everyone else voted for the plan.

The Vax Up Augusta plan is to set aside $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to go toward vaccine incentives. Under the plan, Augusta would provide approximately 10,000 people with $100 for getting vaccinated.

Those who’s already been vaccinated will not be eligible, but those who receive a booster shot can be.

The money would come in the form of a gift card.

Thursday’s decision came just a couple of days after an undefinitive vote by the commission. On Tuesday, the motion to approve the $100 cards did not get enough votes. The motion not to pass it also did not get enough votes.

With vaccination rates dropping and COVID cases rising, some city leaders are hoping a little money will make a difference.

“If that’s going to provide motivation for them to take the shot. Then that’s something that we have to go to,” Commissioner Dennis Williams said Tuesday.

Others are skeptical.

“Why do we want to pay people to go get a vaccine that’s free? It just doesn’t add up,” Smith McKnight said Tuesday.

Richmond County’s current vaccine rate of 33 percent has been stagnant for months. Yet area hospitals say COVID beds are filling up.

“Maybe we’ll be able to get enough people to kill the virus and go on about our business,” said Williams.

Will booster dose be your last one?

Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now a reality as immunocompromised people are starting to get them, and soon it will be a reality for every other fully vaccinated person.

Health officials expect the general public will likely be able to get booster shots later this year, due to studies showing immunity from the initial two doses of the vaccine gets weaker over time . Experts say people should get a booster shot eight months after getting fully vaccinated.

In the CSRA, Augusta University Health is already giving booster vaccinations to the immunocompromised in its clinics. Dr. Jose Vazquez, an infectious disease expert with the health system, says demand is high among those individuals.

Across the Savannah River, South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says a COVID-19 shot could become yearly like the flu shot.

“If the coronavirus changes over time from one year to the next like the flu virus does, then we may see the need for annual dosing to get the best protection in the population,” she said.

However, it’s still tough to tell for sure at this stage.

“It’s really hard to say,” Bell said.

The call for booster shots comes as local hospitals fill up with patients due to a COVID surge driven by the super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The surge has AU Health and University Hospital re-evaluating elective surgeries that require an overnight stay , due to staffing and space issues.

Statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and at least two local hospitals show most of the hospitalized patients in the current COVD surge are unvaccinated.

As of Thursday, University Hospital in Augusta had 105 COVID inpatients, seven of whom are vaccinated. Ten patients are on ventilators and 16 are in intensive care. One vaccinated person is on a ventilator and in intensive care.

The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center had 18 COVID inpatients Thursday, with eight of them in intensive care.

Aiken Regional Medical Center had 34 inpatients as of Thursday.

The spike on the right side of this chart shows the current COVID-19 surge in hospitals in the Georgia portion of the CSRA:

South Carolina kids and COVID

South Carolina on Wednesday released data regarding cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina schools.

State officials say well over 200 students statewide have contracted the coronavirus since they started tracking that data on Aug. 2. In addition to that, 61 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19. A 16-year-old student in Lancaster County died as a result of COVID-19.

When it comes to children, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says it’s important to remember they may still have to quarantine even if they don’t test positive, since kids in close contact with positive cases have to isolate.

“The entire class does not need to be sent home. Only the close contacts. There are options to shorten the quarantine period to seven or 10 days, but schools may decide whether or not they’re going to adopt those options,” she said.

Bell says it’s important for people to get the vaccine if they have children who are too young to get the vaccine so they’re protecting both their child and themselves.

Also in the news ...

MORE SEEK TESTS: The delta variant is driving demand for COVID-19 tests across our area. The demand to get tested is so high, AU Health says it’s considering expanding those drive-thru hours. The hospital is also considering opening back up some of its other testing options.

HAPPY CUSTOMERS: Due to the transmissibility of the delta variant, a number of two-state businesses – and national chains – are taking steps they say are in line with keeping their staff and customers safe. And some customers welcome the decisions.

MASK BATTLE: President Joe Biden ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19.

