Car crash causing power outages along Deans Bridge Road

(AP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 100 customers are without power in the Deans Bridge Road area following a vehicle accident this afternoon.

Details are limited but this afternoon, Georgia Power is reporting 130 customers are without power after a vehicle accident just off the Gordon Highway exit.

Most customers are expected to have power restored by 4:15 p.m., the power company reports.

A Georgia Power outage map shows the extent of the outages.
A Georgia Power outage map shows the extent of the outages.(Georgia Power)

Details on the collision are limited at this time.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

