Car crash causing power outages along Deans Bridge Road
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 100 customers are without power in the Deans Bridge Road area following a vehicle accident this afternoon.
Details are limited but this afternoon, Georgia Power is reporting 130 customers are without power after a vehicle accident just off the Gordon Highway exit.
Most customers are expected to have power restored by 4:15 p.m., the power company reports.
Details on the collision are limited at this time.
News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.