Advertisement

Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member

Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies responded to Spears’ home in Southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was injured.

Reports taken by deputies will be handed over to prosecutors for consideration, the sheriff’s office said, giving no further details.

Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email that the investigation is overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cellphone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

“Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately,” Rosengart said.

Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

Spears, 39, hired Rosengart last month as she seeks to regain greater control of her life 13 years into a court conservatorship that has power over her money and affairs.

In court hearings, Spears called the conservatorship “abusive.”

Rosengart has made his first priority removing Spears’ father, James Spears, from his role as conservator of his finances.

James Spears said in a court filing last week that he has a plan in the works to step down, but gave no timetable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement rushed to the I-20 bridge at the state line after a car chase suspect jumped...
Man wanted in wild chase that ended with a plunge into canal
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Person types on computer keyboard
Augusta school goes virtual while Blackville-Hilda players quarantine
Laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the...
N.C. child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in private pond at home
I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal

Latest News

City approves 1.5 million vaccine incentive program
City approves 1.5 million vaccine incentive program
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses...
Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules
School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban
herbal medicines business
Overcoming addiction inspires local woman to open herbal medicine business