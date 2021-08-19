Advertisement

Braves’ Freddie Freeman hits for second career cycle

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - Freddie Freeman became the first Atlanta Braves player to hit for the cycle twice by accomplishing the feat against the Miami Marlins. The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.

Freeman also completed a cycle against Cincinnait on June 15, 2016. Freeman’s blast against Marlins reliever Luis Madero in the sixth landed above the wall in center field.

As Freeman rounded the bases and reached the dugout Braves, fans in the stands repeatedly chanted his name. He is 9 for 12 during the three-game series in Miami.

Atlanta won Wednesday’s game 11-9 for their second consecutive series sweep. Atlanta faces Baltimore next in a three game series beginning on Friday.

