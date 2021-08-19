Advertisement

Biles: Mental health advocacy part of post-Olympic tour

Simone Biles, center, provides a lot of support to Olympics gymnastics teammates.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - American gymnast Simone Biles says she wouldn’t change anything about her second Olympic experience.

Biles exited five of the six finals at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health. Biles says it was a small sacrifice to make if it opens the door for others to realize it’s OK to say they’re not OK.

Biles says she is making the importance of proper mental health a focal point of her post-Olympic exhibition tour. The tour will include several of her Olympic teammates and it starts in Arizona in late September.

