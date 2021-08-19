Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are at Clarks Hill Lake where a man’s body was discovered today.
Details on the incident are limited but the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports a man’s body was found floating in the water. Authorities found his vehicle in the park and found a suicide note inside.
The coroner is said to be en route to the area.
News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.