Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are at Clarks Hill Lake where a man’s body was discovered today.

Details on the incident are limited but the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports a man’s body was found floating in the water. Authorities found his vehicle in the park and found a suicide note inside.

The coroner is said to be en route to the area.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

