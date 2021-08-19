Advertisement

AU Health fills with COVID patients putting elective surgeries on pause

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “We’re essentially functioning in a triage and disaster mode.” That’s the description tonight from AU Health as the hospital fills with new COVID patients and puts many elective surgeries on pause.

University Hospital is also evaluating and delaying some elective procedures requiring an overnight stay as well. They tell us it’s due more to a shortage of nurses than it is having the beds available for patients.

At last check, AU has 98 patients in the hospital with COVID and 10 of them are kids.

University Hospital reporting 110 patients hospitalized with the virus. And 10 are on ventilators. University says unfortunately one of the patients on a ventilator did get the vaccine, the first vaccinated patient they’ve had to ventilate.

Over at the Charlie Norwood VA, they have 18 people with COVID. Half of them are currently in the ICU.

Doctor Coule, VP Chief Medical Officer of AU Health System describes the hospital as being in crisis mode. He says this surge is different because now as we move back towards normal, demands for basic health care and trauma care are back on top of the surge of cases. It’s not just impacting COVID patients, it’s impacting necessary routine care.

“The level that were at were essentially functioning in a triage and disaster mode and that it is starting to impair the care of routine health care,” said Dr. Coule.

This surge is not just impacting patients with COVID.

“The biggest concern is that we still haven’t caught up from the last couple of waves so we still have people who have deferred routine cancer screenings, have put off surgeries put off mammograms their routine health care,” he said.

AU will prioritize any surgery where a delay would be harmful to the patient and those that do not require inpatient beds. But the rest you’ll likely have to wait. Balancing normal health care, trauma patients and this surge puts a major strain on our healthcare workers.

“They’re tired, they’re frustrated by the disinformation that is being continually spread about the vaccine as well as the disease and to be honest it’s a bit demoralizing because we see what is happening,” he said.

An emergency department overflowing with more patients than open beds. Now to create more room they’re exploring their disaster plan where an area in their family medicine clinic will be additional emergency department space.

“We do not have any more physical space to put patients,” said Dr. Coule.

Dr. Coule says he hopes that it doesn’t come to the point where they have to use those disaster measures but it’s a possibility they want to be prepared for.

MORE: | Delta variant drives local demand for COVID-19 tests

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

Latest News

Parents of kids with weak immune systems ‘terrified’ of school without mask mandates
Parents of kids with weak immune systems ‘terrified’ of school without mask mandates
mask protest
Hilton Head Island residents protest against masks and local state of emergency at town council meeting
Delta variant drives demand for COVID-19 tests
Delta variant drives local demand for COVID-19 tests
USC Aiken
Students react to USC Aiken campus mask mandate