AU Health fills with COVID patients putting elective surgeries on pause

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “We’re essentially functioning in a triage and disaster mode.” That’s the description tonight from AU Health as the hospital fills with new COVID patients and puts many elective surgeries on pause.

University Hospital is also evaluating and delaying some elective procedures requiring an overnight stay as well. They tell us it’s due more to a shortage of nurses than it is having the beds available for patients.

At last check, AU has 98 patients in the hospital with COVID and 10 of them are kids.

University Hospital reporting 110 patients hospitalized with the virus. And 10 are on ventilators. University says unfortunately one of the patients on a ventilator did get the vaccine, the first vaccinated patient they’ve had to ventilate.

Over at the Charlie Norwood VA, they have 18 people with COVID. Half of them are currently in the ICU.

Doctor Coule, VP Chief Medical Officer of AU Health System describes the hospital as being in crisis mode. He says this surge is different because now as we move back towards normal, demands for basic health care and trauma care are back on top of the surge of cases. It’s not just impacting COVID patients, it’s impacting necessary routine care.

“The level that were at were essentially functioning in a triage and disaster mode and that it is starting to impair the care of routine health care,” said Dr. Coule.

This surge is not just impacting patients with COVID.

“The biggest concern is that we still haven’t caught up from the last couple of waves so we still have people who have deferred routine cancer screenings, have put off surgeries put off mammograms their routine health care,” he said.

AU will prioritize any surgery where a delay would be harmful to the patient and those that do not require inpatient beds. But the rest you’ll likely have to wait. Balancing normal health care, trauma patients and this surge puts a major strain on our healthcare workers.

“They’re tired, they’re frustrated by the disinformation that is being continually spread about the vaccine as well as the disease and to be honest it’s a bit demoralizing because we see what is happening,” he said.

An emergency department overflowing with more patients than open beds. Now to create more room they’re exploring their disaster plan where an area in their family medicine clinic will be additional emergency department space.

“We do not have any more physical space to put patients,” said Dr. Coule.

Dr. Coule says he hopes that it doesn’t come to the point where they have to use those disaster measures but it’s a possibility they want to be prepared for.

