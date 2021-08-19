Advertisement

1 dead after shooting in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from...
FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate 20 ended in the area of Crosland Park in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was fatally shot late Wednesday in the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is classifying it as a gang-related shooting, according to a report from officers.

Officers say they received a call about gunshots at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Aldrich Street.

Officers found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County emergency medical crews.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting.

The victim was identified as Earnest S. Croft, 31, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. He was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound to the body. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

This investigation is in its early stages, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported.

At this time, there are no known suspect descriptions or motives. You can provide information about this crime anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime:

  • WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.
  • MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

