Advertisement

Aiken County Animal Shelter hosting ‘Clear the Shelter Day’

By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new lifelong friend, the Aiken County Animal Shelter has you covered. Saturday they are holding their biggest adoption event of the year from 9 a.m. to noon. All the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this event.

“The County Shelter is at full capacity and we’re running out of room to kennel dogs,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller.

Clear the Shelter Day will mostly take place outdoors, with dogs brought out to potential adopters and social distancing protocols observed.

Last month, the County Shelter took in 450 homeless pets. As of mid-August, the shelter has already received 155 strays and surrendered pets. Unless it gets more folks adopting and fostering dogs, these numbers are not sustainable.

With the resurgence of COVID and the heat wave this summer, less people are visiting the shelter. It is hoped this special event will result in all of the pets on the adoption floor getting adopted.

MORE: | Weather and Shelter Animals: How does weather impact the adoption process?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

Latest News

mask protest
Hilton Head Island residents protest against masks and local state of emergency at town council meeting
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
School canceled following shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
mask protest
People in Hilton Head protest masks
‘You’re not alone. You’re never alone’
‘You’re not alone. You’re never alone’: Focusing on mental health of local veterans