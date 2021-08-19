Aiken County Animal Shelter hosting ‘Clear the Shelter Day’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new lifelong friend, the Aiken County Animal Shelter has you covered. Saturday they are holding their biggest adoption event of the year from 9 a.m. to noon. All the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this event.

“The County Shelter is at full capacity and we’re running out of room to kennel dogs,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller.

Clear the Shelter Day will mostly take place outdoors, with dogs brought out to potential adopters and social distancing protocols observed.

Last month, the County Shelter took in 450 homeless pets. As of mid-August, the shelter has already received 155 strays and surrendered pets. Unless it gets more folks adopting and fostering dogs, these numbers are not sustainable.

With the resurgence of COVID and the heat wave this summer, less people are visiting the shelter. It is hoped this special event will result in all of the pets on the adoption floor getting adopted.

