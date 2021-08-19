Advertisement

AG files lawsuit against Columbia over school mask mandate

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating state law with school mask mandate. (SOURCE: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia over its school mask mandate, saying the ordinance violates state law.

On Thursday, Wilson filed a lawsuit with the South Carolina Supreme Court. The Attorney General’s office says the lawsuit “would also apply to all cities, towns, counties, and school boards that have passed or are seeking to pass mask mandates similar to Columbia’s.”

The lawsuit points to the Court’s recent ruling in the Creswick v. University of South Carolina and Wilson case.

Wilson previously told Mayor Steve Benjamin he had until August 13 to rescind the mask ordinance.

RELATED STORIES:

You can read the entire lawsuit here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement rushed to the I-20 bridge at the state line after a car chase suspect jumped...
Man wanted in wild chase that ended with a plunge into canal
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the...
N.C. child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in private pond at home
Person types on computer keyboard
Augusta school goes virtual while Blackville-Hilda players quarantine
I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal

Latest News

From left: Raphael Warnock and Henry McMaster
Warnock and McMaster will both visit the CSRA on Friday
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID updates: Will booster shot be your last one?
WWNY Local educators react to state guidelines to reopen schools
Jenkins, Warren counties shut down schools amid COVID surge
This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Traffic accident shuts down westbound I-20 near Crawfordville