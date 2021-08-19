After Belvedere home burns, resident charged with setting fire

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A resident of a Belvedere home that burned Wednesday has been arrested and charged with arson.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, heavily damaging a one-story brick home at 110 Horseshoe Road.

All people got out of the home.

When crews were called, they said they could see smoke and flames from the fire station.

Over the next couple of hours, they battled the fire, which left the roof and attic heavy damaged. In places, the exterior wall of the attic were destroyed, and the sky could be seen from one side through to the other. Windows were broken and wood and bricks were blackened by soot.

Belvedere crews got assistance from other agencies, including North Augusta, Midland Valley and Merriwether.

The sheriff’s agency said one person was arrested at the scene, Jacqueline Nicole Lynn, 32.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said she was charged with arson/attempts to burn, willful and malicious.

