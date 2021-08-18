Advertisement

Wife of Gary Player dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Vivian and Gary Player
Vivian and Gary Player(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a dark day for the family of the Black Knight as golfing great Gary Player announces the passing of his wife.

In a statement sent out today, Player announced his wife of 64 years, Vivian Player, passed away after her battle with pancreatic cancer.

Player describes Vivian as his rock, soulmate and childhood sweetheart. The two met when Player was 14.

Vivian raised six children while Player toured the world throughout his legendary golf career.

You can read his full statement below:

(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

Latest News

Delta variant drives demand for COVID-19 tests
Delta variant drives local demand for COVID-19 tests
USC Aiken
Students react to USC Aiken campus mask mandate
Accident on North Augusta side of I-20 backing up traffic into Georgia
USC Aiken
USC Aiken mandates masks on campus
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School