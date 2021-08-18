Wife of Gary Player dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a dark day for the family of the Black Knight as golfing great Gary Player announces the passing of his wife.

In a statement sent out today, Player announced his wife of 64 years, Vivian Player, passed away after her battle with pancreatic cancer.

Player describes Vivian as his rock, soulmate and childhood sweetheart. The two met when Player was 14.

Vivian raised six children while Player toured the world throughout his legendary golf career.

You can read his full statement below:

