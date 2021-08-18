USC Aiken mandates masks after court ruling

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of the start of fall classes on Thursday, the University of South Carolina Aiken is requiring masks on campus.

The decision, announced Wednesday morning, follows a ruling Tuesday by the state Supreme Court that the University of South Carolina in Columbia could require masks on campus as away to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Almost immediately after the ruling, universities across the state began requiring masks. They include Clemson, Francis Marion University and Carolina Coastal University.

In a statement, USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Daniel Heimmermann summarized the university’s commitment to maintaining the safest possible learning and working environment: “Accordingly, based upon local, state, and national conditions starting Wednesday August 18, 2021 the University will require all persons to wear face coverings indoors at all campus facilities except when eating or in personal spaces where adequate social distancing can be maintained.”

James Raby, director of marketing and communication at the university, told News 12: “Mask wearing will be a key part of our Pacer strategy, and we will adjust our COVID-19 strategies as necessary throughout the semester.”

He said those with further questions can refer to the fall COVID-19 plan at https://usca.edu/pacer-ready.

About the ruling

While most attention in the past week has been focused on Proviso 1.108, which prohibits school districts and schools from imposing mask mandates for their students, the Supreme Court looked at a second law, Proviso 117.190.

That law states: “A public institution of higher learning, including a technical college, may not use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students have received the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be present at the institution’s facilities without being required to wear a facemask. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy.”

The state’s high court said the proviso, passed with the state budget, “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate.”

“Nothing in the proviso manifests the General Assembly’s intent to prohibit all mask mandates at public institutions of higher learning,” the court ruling states. “Instead, the proviso clearly prevents state-supported institutions of higher education from using funds from the 2021-2022 appropriations to fund efforts requiring only unvaccinated individuals to wear face masks.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement on the ruling saying:

“We said all along the proviso was inartfully drafted. While we disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling, we certainly understand its rationale and anticipated this was a reading the Court could give. In fact, the Court quoted our letter to President Pastides that stated the proviso could be read another way. While the proviso was not clear, we think the legislature’s intent was, so now it’s up to the University of South Carolina to address this matter in light of the General Assembly’s position.”

At other universities

After Tuesday’s ruling, University of South Carolina Interim President Harris Pastides released a statement saying that the mask requirement will go into effect immediately on the Columbia campus.

Clemson will require masks in all of its statewide buildings including classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces, the university said. The requirement is effective immediately for a period of three weeks.

At Coastal Carolina University, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors, except in individual residence rooms, private offices and if eating and drinking in the dining hall. Masks must also be worn on university shuttle buses.

Students, faculty and staff at Francis Marion University will be required to wear masks in all indoor and public areas on campus starting Wednesday morning, according to the school.

