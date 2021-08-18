Upcoming job fairs and hiring events in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there’s some hiring going in in the next few days.

Here’s a look at hiring events:

University Hospital

University Hospital is holding a hiring fair until noon today in the vascular center lobby, 1350 Walton Way. The hospital is looking for patient care assistants.

Goodwill job fair

Goodwill’s Augusta Job Connection Career Center will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road.

The job fair is free to job seekers.

This career fair will bring together employers and applicants while highlighting the programs available through the Job Connection.

More than a dozen employers and community resources will be on site to provide information about current job openings in the CSRA.

Employers and community resource partners participating in the job fair include Amazon, Augusta University, Augusta Youth Development Campus, O’Charley’s, Richmond County School System, Maxim Healthcare, and Goodwill Industries.

Last year, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA proudly provided career services to nearly 10,000 individuals and helped find employment for nearly 4,000.

Food Lion

Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores, including several across the CSRA, will host open interviews Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during this time and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store. A similar hiring event Food Lion hosted in July resulted in the hiring of more than 8,000 associates.

The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores. Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.