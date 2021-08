SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tornado warning has been issued for Lexington, Saluda Counties until Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m.

A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and make sure to avoid windows.

Tornado outlook (WRDW)

WATCH OUR CURRENT WEATHER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.