Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

(AP) - Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback seems over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.

Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, his 34th birthday.

He failed to get a catch and played no snaps on special teams. He says he’s ``thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks.’’ He adds, ``I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.’’

