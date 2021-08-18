Advertisement

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football practice, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback seems over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.

Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, his 34th birthday.

He failed to get a catch and played no snaps on special teams. He says he’s ``thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks.’’ He adds, ``I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.’’

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
School bus generic
How many kids have caught COVID in Burke, Richmond, Columbia counties
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
Jeremiah Head
Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the...
Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0
Carolina Panthers
Panthers trade Little to Miami, put Pride on IR
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
Continuity on offense boosts title hopes for No. 5 Georgia
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
Beamer expecting South Carolina to make strides in 2021