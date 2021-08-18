Advertisement

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School have been injured following a shooting on campus.

Officials say gunshots were fired from a vehicle driving by during afternoon dismissal.

Law enforcement is on campus at this time. All students have been safely evacuated and transported to the Technology Center.

Parents and guardians of bus riders should report to the Technology Center with appropriate identification to pick up their students.

Student drivers will be allowed to leave campus once law enforcement has cleared them to do so.

Officials say they believe the students who were shot received non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

Latest News

Delta variant drives demand for COVID-19 tests
Delta variant drives local demand for COVID-19 tests
USC Aiken
Students react to USC Aiken campus mask mandate
Accident on North Augusta side of I-20 backing up traffic into Georgia
USC Aiken
USC Aiken mandates masks on campus