Suspect in string of shooting incidents attempted to kill Aiken County deputies, warrants state

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New charges allege a man arrested for multiple violent shootings throughout the CSRA last weekend also attempted to kill responding Aiken County deputies.

Larry McKie Jr., 33, was charged this past Saturday with killing his teenage nephew and shooting two other victims in Augusta and Wrens.

Additional warrants state McKie attempted to take the weapon of a deputy while actively fighting with responding law enforcement officers. During the altercation, he stated he would kill the officers if he got their weapon.

In addition to murder, McKie has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and five counts of attempted murder, according to arrest records. Three of the arrest warrants name Aiken County Sherriff’s deputies as victims. No deputies were injured during the incident, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Several agencies continue to investigate the string violent shootings. Police believe McKie has schizophrenia.

The string of shootings began around 8:06 a.m. Saturday, when a female driving north around the 5100 block of Deans Bridge Road was shot twice by a driver believed to be McKie.

Later, McKie is alleged to have shot a 37-year-old Family Dollar clerk in Wrens. Authorities said she was alert and talking when they arrived on scene.

Around 11:51 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call saying that one man was shot in is arm and leg, and another person, Johnson, was shot to death.

When deputies arrived, they found people inside the house restraining McKie. According to a family member, McKie lived in the house on Saddlebrook Trail. The injured man, who is identified as Mckie’s father, was taken to the hospital. Arrest warrants additionally state McKie also shot at his step-mother but she was not injured.

McKie was arrested in Aiken County and continues to be held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.