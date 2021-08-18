Advertisement

Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0.

Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte. Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth.

Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th of 14. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games. Chris Martin got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh, and Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.

