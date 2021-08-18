School board member running for brother’s seat on Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A.K. Hasan with the Richmond County Board of Education is running for Augusta Commission.

He confirms with News 12 that he’s filed his paperwork.

He says he’s running for the District 6 seat, which is currently held by his brother Ben Hasan.

We’re told we can expect to hear more on his campaign plans and goals as soon as next week.

There are five commission seats up in 2022. Three commission members, including Ban Hasan, have maxed out their terms.

