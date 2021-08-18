Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closure expected through afternoon near Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To protect Interstate 20 drivers, Georgia Department of Transportation crews have closed the right lane eastbound just past Exit 183.

Crews planned to remove this failed slab section overnight and pour new concrete starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure could remain into Wednesday afternoon at mile marker 184. The goal is to reopen the lane before the afternoon rush hour

Motorists traveling through a work zone should expect the unexpected. It can make the difference between life and death. Pay attention, slow down and watch for workers. GDOT is committed to keeping workers and travelers safe.

The work comes as contractors continue eastbound progress on a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy Interstate 20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to paving: Pine Ridge Court, Carat Rock Meadows, Stagecoach Way, Overland Cutoff, Pine Ridge Run, Tailboard Cut, Tailboard Way Sleepy Hollow Court, Bufferfield Court, Cactus Trail, Hackamore Trail, Winchester Way, Shallow Creek Crossing, Saddle Tree Lane, Calico Trail, Danielle Drive, Hastings Cutoff, Oregon Trail, Loblolly Trail, Shortleaf Trail, Carson Cutoff, Santa Anna Trail, Lantern Lane, Candlestick Way, Lamplighter Drive and Lamplighter Lane within Petersburg Station Subdivision. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Aug. 20-31.

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on due to milling and paving operations on Hickory Drive. The closures will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Aug. 13-20.

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Blackstone Camp Road. The temporary lane closure will be in the northbound lane of Blackstone Camp Road at the intersection of River Island parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 16-20.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.