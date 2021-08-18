Augusta school goes virtual while Blackville-Hilda players quarantine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned a school to home learning due to increased coronavirus activity.

Belair K-8 School will transition to the home learning model from Thursday through Aug. 27. The students will return for in-person instruction on Aug. 30.

Notification was sent home with students today about the change. Shelf-stable meals will be available for Belair K-8 families to pick up from the school gym on Friday from 8-10 a.m. and on Monday from 2-4 p.m.

“The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff,” the district said in a statement.

Blackville-Hilda players quarantine

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, all or most members of the Blackville-Hilda High School football team have been quarantined for 14 days due to a possible exposure, interim Superintendent David Corder says.

The school district had to delay or postpone this Friday’s game again Allendale-Fairfax.

Some elementary school kids have been quarantined, as well.

Like many local school districts in South Carolina, Blackville-Hilda started classes on Monday, and Corder said things went well on the first day, but Tuesday “got a little intense” when officials learned of the possible exposures.

Corder said the district is working to offer students a safe education while “trying to go by the mandates of the Legislature and governor,” which have banned school districts from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.