Advertisement

Pope appears in video promoting vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is adding his voice to a campaign to overcome vaccine skepticism, issuing a public service announcement insisting that vaccines are safe, effective and an “act of love.”

The video message released Wednesday is aimed at a global audience but directed particularly at the Americas. It features six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America as well as the Argentine-born pope. It was produced by the Vatican and the Ad Council, which has produced a series of pro-vaccine ads in a bid to get more people vaccinated.

In his comments, Francis said: “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love.”

He added: “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Francis had emphasized at the start of the pandemic the need to ensure equal access to the vaccine, especially for the poor. But faced with increasing skepticism about vaccines especially among religious conservatives, the Vatican has vowed an all-out effort to overcome hesitancy and encourage widespread vaccination.

The Vatican has declared that it is morally acceptable for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines, including those based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— As he tries to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports, Florida governor touts antibody treatment linked to donor

— TSA extends into January mask rule for airline passengers

— Texas Gov. Abbott is at least the 11th governor to test positive; his office says he’s experiencing no symptoms

— EXPLAINER: What’s known so far about booster shots for COVID-19 vaccination

— Photographer’s days in Sydney hotel quarantine consist of bad food, slivers of sun

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
An outbuilding is destroyed along Briggs Road after a tornado moved through Edgefield County...
Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Former Fort Gordon soldier gets federal prison for possessing child porn
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Health officials recommend COVID booster shorts, Biden expected to lay out plan
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
Pope calls on everyone to get vaccinated