Panthers trade Little to Miami, put Pride on IR

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers(WMBF News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.

Little had fallen well down the team’s depth chart. The team also placed cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve with a knee injury.

