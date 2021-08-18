Advertisement

North Augusta moves ahead on public safety headquarters

North Augusta Department of Public Safety original design and alternative (inset)
North Augusta Department of Public Safety original design and alternative (inset)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is moving forward with its new public safety headquarters, the mayor announced.

He said the City Council unanimously voted this week to send a resolution to the Planning Commission to rezone the Flyth and Seven Gables properties at 1208, 1220 and 1220½ Georgia Avenue to public use so they can be the site of the new headquarters.

“During this process, we received input from Planning Commission, from two nonprofit organizations as well as having a citizen input session,” Mayor Briton Williams said in a Facebook video.

He said all the conversations were positive and led to some changes in the plans.

The parcels were purchased by the city in June 2016 from the Estate of Starkey Sharp Flyth Jr. for construction of the public safety facility.

There are two structures on the properties; the “Caretakers House” built in 1903 and the “Horse Stable House,” also built in 1903 and remodeled in 1970.

An assessment describes these structures as former “support spaces” for the Palmetto Lodge, which stood on the adjacent parcel before it was destroyed by fire in 2008.

The assessment concludes that both structures have severely deteriorated due to the environment and vandalism and offer no significant history or relevance.

In a study packet provided to the council, consultants provided an alternative design in response to neighbor complaints that the proposed building didn’t match the character of the neighborhood. The original proposal in contemporary with square edges, while the alternative proposal has more of a Tudor style.

