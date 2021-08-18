Newly formed center celebrates lifelong learning at USC Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The newly formed Center for Lifelong Learning at the University of South Carolina Aiken has begun enrolling students after an open house this week.

Registration is open to all interested adult learners.

“Many of our students find it convenient to register for courses in person,” said David Tavernier, liaison for the center. “The open house provides an opportunity for students to ask questions about course offerings and get help with the registration process.”

The center will offer more than 45 unique courses throughout the fall 2021 semester, with study topics ranging from Apple technology to cooking, writing and history.

Among the highlights this fall:

Pulitzer Prize winner Steve Naifeh will present “Art of Biography.”

Jim Knight, paleontologist, archeologist and former curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum, will present “Venomous Snake Fauna of South Carolina.”

Dr. Tom Mack, historian and USC Aiken professor emeritus, will present “100 Things to Do in Augusta Before You Die.”

“Regardless of your interests or your technological savvy, we hope you will find a class that appeals to you,” said Karen Edgington, former executive director of external programs at USC Aiken.

McMASTER TO VISIT South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will visit USC Aiken on Friday for a forum to better understand the $600 million Savannah River Site plutonium settlement for the region. Various representatives from local counties and municipalities will be present to present their needs to the governor and a panel of experts. USC Aiken is hosting the event but not organizing it.

Wayne Rickman, president of the center, added, “You will probably recognize several old acquaintances, but also make new friends with others who share your enjoyment of learning.”

The center, which hosted an open house Tuesday, is the result of a merger between the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Academy for Lifelong Learning.

Combining the two programs has allowed for better use of shared resources and capabilities and a wider variety of classes and enrichment opportunities, the university said.

Membership fees are $35, and class prices range from $5 to $22, depending on the number of sessions. Classes are held in person on the campus.

For more information, call 803-641-3741 or email extprograms@usca.edu. Additional information can also be found online at usca.edu/epced/continuing-education.

