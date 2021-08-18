Advertisement

New QB DJ Uiagalelei expects to keep No. 3 Clemson on top

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) warms up prior to the NCAA football game between the...
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) warms up prior to the NCAA football game between the Clemson Tigers and Boston College Eagles on October 31, 2020: at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. (Photo by David Grooms)(David Grooms | David Grooms)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - New starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei believes he’ll keep No. 3 Clemson on top as the Tigers try for a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Uiagalelei is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore who joined the Tigers last season to sit and watch Trevor Lawrence lead the team. Uiagalelei studied him closely and says he learned how to handle himself as a starter.

Uiagalelei won’t get the chance to settle in this season as Clemson opens against No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Uiagalelei says he is ready for one of the biggest games of season.

