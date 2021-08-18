Advertisement

McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.(CNN Newsource / McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new glazed doughnut to its bakery lineup.

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.

It hits menus at locations in the United States starting Sept. 1, for a limited time. Like its other bakery items, the doughnut will be available all day.

It’s the first change to the McCafe Bakery lineup, which launched in November 2020 to help boost the chain’s once-lagging breakfast sales.

It includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

McDonald’s is coming off a strong quarter, with sales at U.S. stores open at least 13 months jumping nearly 26%.

The company credited its BTS meal and crispy chicken sandwich for the high growth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
An outbuilding is destroyed along Briggs Road after a tornado moved through Edgefield County...
Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

Latest News

Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online
North Augusta Department of Public Safety original design and alternative (inset)
North Augusta moves ahead on public safety headquarters
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled; 6-week-old baby returned to mother
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest, killing 1 person