Man arrested in wild chase that ended with a plunge into Augusta Canal

By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County authorities confirm a car chase suspect who jumped into the Augusta Canal to elude police on Monday evening has been detained.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Kristopher Buckland has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding arrest, reckless driving, concealing the identity of a vehicle and driving while license suspended.

Deputies identified Buckland as the driver of a vehicle involved in the Columbia County police chase.

On Monday around 6 p.m., a deputy found the suspect driving a car that had improper registration. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Davis Road, the suspect fled to the I-20 bridge at the state line.

The subject bailed from the vehicle on the overpass of the Augusta Canal, and then jumped over the railing and into the canal.

The deputy pursuing the subject says he last saw the subject swimming underneath the overpass.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located tracks on the bank of the canal, deployed a K-9 unit, and they tracked south between the Savannah River and the canal. The track was eventually lost.

Buckland is now being held at the Columbia County Detention Center.

