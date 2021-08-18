Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in Orangeburg Co. murder stemming from game of dice

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors say a man who killed another man following a game of dice has been sentenced to life in prison.

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office say a jury found 32-year-old Damion Mayers guilty of murder.

Authorities say Mayers shot and killed 26-year-old Harold Langley after he defeated Mayers in a game of dice.

On June 30, deputies responded to a Baugh Street home after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Investigators said they found the victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was then transported to Regional Medical Center where he died the following day.

VIDEO: Man sentenced to life in Orangeburg Co. murder stemming from game of dice
Tornado warning issued in Lexington and Saluda Counties