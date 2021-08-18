Advertisement

Johnson without win and trying to recapture postseason form

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - Dustin Johnson doesn’t feel much urgency about anything. That includes the FedEx Cup playoffs. Johnson’s only victory in 2021 was on the European Tour, and he starts the PGA Tour postseason at No. 17 in the standings.

All he has do is think about last year. He started at No. 15 and played his best golf to win the $15 million prize. The postseason starts Thursday with The Northern Trust at Liberty National.

There are 124 players in the field, and the top 70 advance to the next round outside Baltimore. The playoffs conclude a week after that with the Tour Championship. Collin Morikawa is the top seed.

