Here’s how you can weigh in on Augusta’s city budget

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is inviting residents to share their input on the city’s budget through public forums.

It’ll be the first time for city leaders to host community budget engagement forums. Residents can learn about the proposed 2022 budget, participate in interactive budget simulation activities and give feedback on how money should be spent.

Seating is limited and masks are required for these events.

Free registration is now available.

Here’s the schedule:

Results from the forums will be used in consideration for the city’s upcoming 2022 budget.

For more information, email communications@augustaga.gov or call 706-312-5511.

