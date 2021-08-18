Georgia Soul honor two local women at halftime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Soul women’s basketball team honored two local young women at halftime of their game Sunday at Butler High School.

Every Georgia Soul game is always about a little bit more than just basketball. At their first game of the year, fans were able to get tested for HIV. This game was no different as the team handed out plaques to young women doing good things in the community.

Soul CEO Ernesia Wright said empowering young women is one of the pillars of the Soul organization.

“We have to recognize the efforts and the good work that women do in the community because it’s great,” said Wright. “To do a lot of great work and never be recognized for it, that’s kind of disheartening. So we just wanted to give these ladies for the world and the Georgia Soul fans to see who they are and what they’re really about.”

The Soul’s next game is Sunday, Aug. 29 at Butler High School.

