Gary Player announces passing of wife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vivienne Verwey, the wife of 3-time Masters champion Gary Player, has passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The unthinkable has happened. My wife of 64 years, my childhood sweetheart, my rock, and my soulmate Vivienne has lost her battle with pancreatic cancer,” Player said in a statement.

The two became engaged when Player was just 14 years old. Player credited Vivienne with raising their six children “almost single-handedly” during Player’s golf career.

“I cannot describe the deep sense of address I feel at having lost the one person who has always meant the world to me,” Player’s statement continued.

Player also showed gratitude for the life-lessons that she taught him, and ultimately passed down to their children.

“When we first met, I had no doubt it was love at first sight and it turned out to be a love story of a lifetime. I believe it will also be so when we are finally together again. Until then, I will miss my Viv dearly.”

