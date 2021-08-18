Advertisement

Gary Player announces passing of wife

Gary Player and his wife, Vivienne Verwey, in Augusta, GA, 2007.
Gary Player and his wife, Vivienne Verwey, in Augusta, GA, 2007.(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vivienne Verwey, the wife of 3-time Masters champion Gary Player, has passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The unthinkable has happened. My wife of 64 years, my childhood sweetheart, my rock, and my soulmate Vivienne has lost her battle with pancreatic cancer,” Player said in a statement.

The two became engaged when Player was just 14 years old. Player credited Vivienne with raising their six children “almost single-handedly” during Player’s golf career.

“I cannot describe the deep sense of address I feel at having lost the one person who has always meant the world to me,” Player’s statement continued.

Player also showed gratitude for the life-lessons that she taught him, and ultimately passed down to their children.

“When we first met, I had no doubt it was love at first sight and it turned out to be a love story of a lifetime. I believe it will also be so when we are finally together again. Until then, I will miss my Viv dearly.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

Latest News

Johnson without win and trying to recapture postseason form
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) warms up prior to the NCAA football game between the...
New QB DJ Uiagalelei expects to keep No. 3 Clemson on top
Georgia Soul honor two local women at halftime
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the...
Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0