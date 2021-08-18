Advertisement

Free water distribution planned today in Denmark

Glass of water
Glass of water(Pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kay Brown, a Columbia native and student at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., dedicated her summer to conducting online art auctions with artwork created by South Carolina artists.

She secured enough funds to purchase a tractor-trailer load of water to donate and distribute to residents of Denmark.

Brown along with local activist Deanna Miller Berry, founder of Denmark Citizens for Safe Water and other organizations like SCDP Black Caucus, Vision Walkers and others within the area, will distribute free clean and safe drinking water to residents of Denmark.

It will take place starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 199 Coker Ave.

Residents have questions about the safety of their drinking water “after decades of toxic chemicals dumped into the city well,” Denmark Citizens for Safe Water said in a news release.

Brown is working to distribute the water before she goes back to college in less than a week.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can call 843-480-2914.

