Former Fort Gordon soldier gets federal prison for child porn

(Source: WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former U.S. Army soldier training at Fort Gordon has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to possession of child pornography.

Bryan S. Stills, 26, pleaded guilty a few weeks ago in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors. The plea subjected Stills to a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by a period of supervised release of five years to life.

He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

As described in court documents and testimony, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command after detecting child pornography being saved to an email account.

MORE | Hidden camera recorded female guests at Aiken Airbnb, lawsuit alleges

Investigators identified the source as Stills, a private second class in training at Fort Gordon with the 369th Signal Battalion, prosecutors said.

In an October 2019 search of his living quarters, authorities said they seized electronic devices with hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Stills subsequently was discharged from the Army.

“Our law enforcement partners work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable members of our society,” said acting U.S. Attorney David Estes. “This sentence will hold Bryan Stills accountable for his victimization of children.”

