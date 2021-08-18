Advertisement

Former first lady, Georgia native Rosalynn Carter turns 94

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are...
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Atlanta. Former President Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get out your birthday hats and your party blowers - it’s a special someone’s birthday!

Roslaynn Carter turned 94-years-old today! Eleanor Rosalynn Carter was born on August 18, 1927 in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter got married on July 7, 1946 in Plains - and recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Together the couple has four kids, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File)(Horace Cort | AP)

Rosalynn was the First Lady of the United States from 1977-1981.

Carter is heavily involved with community work and extracurriculars.

Today, she is a leading advocate for mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights, and conflict resolution through her work as co-founder at The Carter Center. The center is a private, nonprofit institution founded by former President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter in 1982.

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are building Habitat for Humanity homes in North...
President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are building Habitat for Humanity homes in North Memphis. (Source: Amelia Carlson / WMC Action News 5)

