FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Muggy conditions are expected with patchy dense fog and lows staying in the mid 70s for most of us.

Fred moves north of the region today. We will keep the chance for isolated to scattered storms this afternoon, but most of the day looks dry. Highs will be close to 90 and it will stay humid. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A normal summer pattern is expected Thursday through the weekend with hot and humid conditions and the chance for a few afternoon storms. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each afternoon. Lows will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Tropical Storm Grace should stay well south of the CSRA, but will impact the Caribbean and Mexico this week. Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area, but will meander near Bermuda this week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.