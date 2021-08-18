Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Usual summer pattern again today into the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Muggy conditions are expected with patchy dense fog and lows staying in the mid 70s for most of us.

Fred moves north of the region today. We will keep the chance for isolated to scattered storms this afternoon, but most of the day looks dry. Highs will be close to 90 and it will stay humid. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A normal summer pattern is expected Thursday through the weekend with hot and humid conditions and the chance for a few afternoon storms. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each afternoon. Lows will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Tropical Storm Grace should stay well south of the CSRA, but will impact the Caribbean and Mexico this week. Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area, but will meander near Bermuda this week.

MORE | Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
An outbuilding is destroyed along Briggs Road after a tornado moved through Edgefield County...
Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

Latest News

Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
An outbuilding is destroyed along Briggs Road after a tornado moved through Edgefield County...
Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell
FIRST ALERT - Heavy rain and storms at times Tuesday
FIRST ALERT ISSUED through Tuesday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Fred Impacts
FIRST ALERT ISSUED Tuesday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong