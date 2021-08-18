Entertainment roundup: Broadway shows, senior fun and silent films set

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Performing Arts Center and Nederlander National Markets announce the Broadway musicals “Anastasia” and “Fiddler on the Roof” will launch their tours in the recently opened facility.

They’ll anchor the inaugural 2021-22 Broadway Columbia County season presented by Gerald Jones Auto Group.

Shows and performance dates:

“Anastasia,” Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.

“Rent,” Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.



Subscription sales begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 23, starting as low as $220. Visit “Cats,” April 12-13, 7 p.m.Subscription sales begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 23, starting as low as $220. Visit www.thecenterofcc.com or call 706-477-6767.

Seniors get a fun day in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. - On Aug. 27, the city of Aiken will host a Senior Fun Day at the Lessie B. Price, Aiken Senior Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. NW.

Senior adults ages 50 and older are invited to this picnic-themed luncheon from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be food, bingo and a classic movie. Food and drink will be provided.

Register in person at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, Weeks Center, or Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. Registration ends Aug. 20, 2021.

Cost is $5 per person.

Sacred Heart to host 2 days of silent films

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Join silent movie enthusiasts to enjoy the silver screen once again at Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

The movies come alive with theater organ music by Ron Carter.

The Sept. 24 feature film is the 1927 silent comedy “The Kid Brother.”

The Sept. 25 matinee will feature Laurel & Hardy’s “Big Business”; Buster Keaton in “Neighbors”; and Harold Lloyd in “High & Dizzy.”

Tickets are available at sacredheartaugusta.org or 706-826-4700

Also in the news ...

BEACH PARTY: The Tams will headline the Aiken Beach Party on Aug. 21 at Highfields Event Center 118 Gaston St. Co-acts include Columbia based band “VOXNBASS and Aiken’s own guitarist Eric “Bogie” Debeaugrine. Tickets are available at Aiken-Beach-Party.Eventbrite.com for $25 or $30 at the gat, which opens at 4 p.m. Coolers and chairs are welcome. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the SPCA Albrecht Center.

LIBRARY PODCAST: The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System is preparing to launch its new podcast series, “What’s the FIC?” The podcast will cover a multitude of topics such as literature that influenced media, gaming, education, anime and manga discussion, and special guest interviews. The podcast is set to start on Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. Viewers will be able to listen through the Apple Music and Spotify apps.

ISLEY BROTHERS: Grammy-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Isley Brothers will perform at James Brown Arena on Oct. 22. The lineup also includes Stokely and is hosted by Cocoa Brown. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at 10:00AM online at AECtix.com.

AIKEN’S MAKIN’: The 45th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts festival, returns Sept. 10 and 11, organizers said. Shopping begins at 9 a.m. both days.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.