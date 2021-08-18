‘Don’t doubt yourself’: Woman jumpstarts mocktail business during pandemic

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taking walks is typically a part of Michelle Rutters daily routine, except this time it was the moments leading up to her walk that sparked an idea that she had no idea would change her life.

“I was about to go for a walk, and it was literally just the simplest idea,” she said. “I was scrolling through Facebook and somebody on my neighborhood Facebook posted what restaurants are doing with gallon margarita mixes and that was the spark.”

That spark Rutter is talking about is the moment she decided to start her own business making artisanal homemade craft mixers.

Six months after the first wave of COVID 19 hit and shut everything down, as a bartender for five years, Rutter knew she had to find another hustle.

“A lot of people ask. I’ve got the question: how many years did you save up to start this business? How long did you think about this? I tell people all the time, that I thought about it for like 4 minutes. I did not save up to start this business at all, we have literally built it as we’ve gone along thus far,” Rutters explained.

Sugar and Spice cocktail mixers is the name she came up with. The non-alcoholic cocktail mixers are made from fresh fruits, spices, and herbs, and there are no preservatives or dyes.

“Everything that you see here was once a fruit or a spice or an herb, that is now turned into full on liquid,” Rutters said.

Little did she know her products would blow up into something much sweeter than she expected.

Rutters says she’s been getting calls from people as far as Alabama and even New Jersey for a taste.

Now, her products are featured in local liquor stores and even becoming a Food Truck Friday vendor.

And with that, she has one message to others who may be thinking about turning their passion into a business:

“Don’t doubt yourself, don’t doubt yourself one bit. If you want to start something, that means you have a passion for it and only you know your passion, just jump into it,” she said.

You can catch rutter at Food Truck Fridays or see where she is on her Facebook page.

