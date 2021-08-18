Fire crews battle flames at building in Belvedere

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews rushed Wednesday afternoon to a structure fire in Belvedere.

The one-story brown brick home at 110 Horseshoe Road was reported fully ablaze just before 2 p.m.

All people got out of the home, according to dispatchers.

Crews said they could see flames and smoke from the station, and requested assistance with crowd control at the scene.

Belvedere fire crews requested manpower from neighboring agencies.

