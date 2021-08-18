Advertisement

Fire crews battle flames at building in Belvedere

By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews rushed Wednesday afternoon to a structure fire in Belvedere.

The one-story brown brick home at 110 Horseshoe Road was reported fully ablaze just before 2 p.m.

All people got out of the home, according to dispatchers.

Crews said they could see flames and smoke from the station, and requested assistance with crowd control at the scene.

Belvedere fire crews requested manpower from neighboring agencies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
An outbuilding is destroyed along Briggs Road after a tornado moved through Edgefield County...
Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

Latest News

Enrollment has begin at the newly formed Center for Lifelong Learning at the University of...
Newly formed center celebrates lifelong learning at USC Aiken
Larry McKie, Jr.
Suspect in string of shooting incidents attempted to kill Aiken County deputies, warrants state
Students on the campus of the University of South Carolina Aiken.
USC Aiken, S.C. State, Aiken Tech and other campuses mandate masks
Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Entertainment roundup: Broadway shows, senior fun and silent films set