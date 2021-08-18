COVID updates: AU Health putting a pause on elective procedures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a surge in COVID cases fills up local hospitals, Augusta University Health is putting elective procedures on hold due to concern over bed space.

Spokeswoman Lisa Kaylor confirmed the move to News 12 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joes Vazquez, an infectious disease expert at AU Health, offered some updates Wednesday on the pandemic. He said:

Demand for COVID testing is high, but access is not the same as it use to be. He says people are waiting longer to get tested than COVID’s last peak and AU officials were meeting Wednesday and were likely to consider expanding the drive-thru hours permanently and opening more testing options again and to meet demand. Appointments at AU are booked up.

The positivity rate for people getting tested right now is 15 percent, close to what it was in the January COVID peak.

Those testing positive include vaccinated and unvaccinated people, neither is more or less. Vaccinated people have fewer symptoms.

Take-home tests are a good option and reliable, but they can’t offer you proof if you need it for a job.

He said there’s no science behind the notion that Ivermectin is a “cure” for COVID, as some people believe. In fact, he says a patient just overdosed on the medication. He does not recommend it.

AU Health is already giving booster vaccinations to the immunocompromised in its clinics. He says demand is high among those individuals.

He said there’s no real danger in vaccination for people who’ve had COVID. They might experience worse symptoms for longer, but that’s all.

TWO-STATE STATS • Georgia on Wednesday reported 4,962 new coronavirus cases and 43 confirmed deaths. • South Carolina reported 3,376 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths blamed on coronavirus.

How hospitals are coping

Dealing with a surge in COVID cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, hospitals are fuller now than they’d been in months after inpatient counts had dipped to the single digits at the beginning of July.

AU Health reported 98 COVID inpatients on Wednesday, up five from Tuesday. Ten of AU Health’s COVID inpatients are children, up two from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, University Hospital had 110 COVID-19 inpatients Wednesday, up six from Tuesday, Six of those patients have been vaccinated. The hospital has 10 inpatients on a ventilator and 13 in intensive care. One of those people on a ventilator in intensive care has been vaccinated.

Doctors Hospital on Wednesday reported 57 COVID inpatients, unchanged from Tuesday. Two of those patients have been vaccinated. Four patients are in intensive care and three are on ventilators. One of those has been vaccinated.

The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center reported 18 COVID inpatients on Wednesday, and nine of them were in intensive care.

The right side of the chart below shows the current spike in hospitalizations in the Georgia portion of the CSRA:

How law enforcement is coping

After News 12 learned Tuesday of the deaths of Richmond County dispatcher Alex Brown and Aiken Department of Public Safety officer Kevin Simmons to COVID-19 , we checked in with other agencies to see how they’re handling the COVID surge.

We knew earlier this week that North Augusta’s Public Safety Department is dealing with multiple positive cases among members of its force.

We talked to three other agencies Wednesday:

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said about three members are out with COVID, but the absences aren’t affecting staffing.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said when the cases slowed down before the current surge, the agency stopped keeping count. But fewer than 10 personnel are out with COVID right now. Staffing levels haven’t been affected.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said one staff member is out due to COVID, but it’s to care for an immediate family member. The employee has not tested positive for COVID themselves.

Also in the news ...

CURBING COVID: Georgia’s coronavirus surge is spurring restrictions amid opposition to mask and vaccine mandates by the governor. Decatur began requiring masks inside businesses, while organizers of September’s big Dragon Con convention in Atlanta said they will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. And the top judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit suspended some jury trials through August.

MASK RALLY: Parents in the Cobb County school district plan to rally again Thursday to try to force school officials to require masks amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases that has disrupted classroom instruction for thousands of Georgia students.

CAMPUS MANDATES: Ahead of the start of fall classes, the University of South Carolina Aiken, South Carolina State in Orangeburg and Aiken Technical College in Graniteville are requiring masks on campus.

AILING HOSPITALS: Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment.

